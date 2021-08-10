Vaccines Mandated For SFUSD Staffers

Faculty, staff and administrators have been given until September 7 to show that they have complied.

District Superintendent Vincent Matthews announced the mandate Tuesday morning, citing the recent, nationwide increase in COVID-19 infections, especially among children.

He called the requirement a “necessary step to keeping our students, staff and families safe.”

The school district has sent messages out for the past two weeks requiring staff to report whether they are vaccinated. So far, the district has received confirmation of vaccination status from over half its employees.

The district begins its academic year on Monday, August 16.

