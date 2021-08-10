© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vaccines Mandated For SFUSD Staffers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 10, 2021 at 3:44 PM PDT
sfusd28955462038_3195167c4a_c.jpg
Ken Goldberg
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Faculty, staff and administrators have been given until September 7 to show that they have complied.

District Superintendent Vincent Matthews announced the mandate Tuesday morning, citing the recent, nationwide increase in COVID-19 infections, especially among children.

He called the requirement a “necessary step to keeping our students, staff and families safe.”

The school district has sent messages out for the past two weeks requiring staff to report whether they are vaccinated. So far, the district has received confirmation of vaccination status from over half its employees.

The district begins its academic year on Monday, August 16.

Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid