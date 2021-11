Former CBS correspondent Larry LeSueur died Feb. 5 at age 93. He was one of the last surviving newsmen hired by Edward R. Murrow to cover World War II. He covered the fall of France, the Battle of Britain, the Eastern Front from Russia, and the D-Day invasion at Normandy. His biographer considers him the best and bravest of the 20th century's war reporters.

