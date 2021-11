It may be six months away -- but during these short cold days of winter, we bring you a taste of summer. NPR's Michele Norris talks with David Mas Maumoto, a writer and farmer in Central California, about the quintessential symbol of summer -- the peach. Masamuto talks about his latest book Four Seasons in 5 Senses: Things Worth Savoring. (W.W. Norton & Company, January 2003.)

Copyright 2003 NPR