Without A Voice: Abuse and Neglect in California Disability Group Homes

Elaine Sheffer and Patrick Turner stand together in front of their home near Sacramento, CA.
Chris Egusa
Elaine Sheffer and Patrick Turner stand together in front of their home near Sacramento, CA.

After years of abuse scandals, California closed its large institutions for people with developmental disabilities. Now, some advocates worry that the community-based facilities created to replace them may be replicating the same conditions at a smaller scale. This series by Chris Egusa investigates allegations of abuse at one of the most carefully regulated group homes in the state.