Without A Voice: Abuse and Neglect in California Disability Group Homes

After years of abuse scandals, California closed its large institutions for people with developmental disabilities. Now, some advocates worry that the community-based facilities created to replace them may be replicating the same conditions at a smaller scale. This series by Chris Egusa investigates allegations of abuse at one of the most carefully regulated group homes in the state.
A group home employee reaches out to the family of a nonverbal woman with evidence of abuse. We investigate their allegations and discover a residential facility that was cited over and over but allowed to continue operating.
Our investigation deepens when an administrator at Katrina’s group home comes forward. She discloses disturbing details about resident mistreatment, and describes a facility — and company — in disarray.
We hear about an investigation into allegations of abuse in a group home for people with disabilities and a new State Assembly bill, which proponents say will provide accountability.