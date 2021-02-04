Christopher Egusa
Christopher was a fellow in the KALW’s Audio Academy class of 2020. He previously interned at NPR. Among other topics, he is interested in reporting on issues of chronic illness, disability, and mental health. Christopher’s background is in film production and social impact strategy. He’s worked with major nonprofits and corporations on developing campaigns that advance social issues.
Christopher is an East Bay native. He’s also a musician and lover of very excellent coffee.
