Many Bay Area counties have partially vaccinated more than half of eligible residents, but there are still some barriers to reaching the most vulnerable.
How has COVID – and the political and societal turmoil of the past year – affected our mental health? And how are we coping? (Our discussion applies…
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Californians With Disabilities, Health Conditions & More EligibleOn this edition of Your Call, we get an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California. According to data published by the CDC, 1 in 8 Americans are…
Over half of Californians 65 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a big milestone as we approach the anniversary of the…
Media Roundtable: The Pandemic In South Africa & Republicans Introduce 253 Voter Suppression BillsOn this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the pandemic in South Africa, which has had 51,110 deaths and 1.53 million cases. The…
An Update With Uncuffed: One Year Since California Prisons Closed To VisitorsOn this edition of Your Call, we get an update from Uncuffed, KALW's audio journalism program in San Quentin and Solano prisons. March 11 marks one year…
Big Freedia is famed for her music and twerking; her life story and anti-gun activism are less well known. She was shot in 2004, her brother killed in…