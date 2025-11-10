California wants to expand its nutrition programs to help the children of families who rely on SNAP

The California Department of Education wants to expand its food programs to support the children of families who get SNAP benefits.

Keely O’Brien is a policy advocate from the Western Center on Law & Poverty. She spoke at a press conference on Monday.

“Children should be in classrooms, not in food lines. Parents should be planning meals, not skipping them. California has shown leadership and compassion, and now we're asking the federal government to do the same.”

The state has filed a request for a federal waiver to re-allocate school nutrition funds so that they can feed children after school, on weekends, and through holiday breaks.

“Here's our message to the federal government. The need is urgent. The funds are available and no child should go hungry. So approve the waivers now.”

Almost two-million kids in California receive SNAP benefits.