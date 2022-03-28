Gas Rebate / CEQA Explained / Rosie the Riveter Redux

We'll learn more about Governor Newsom's proposed gasoline rebate for Californians facing high prices at the pump.

Then we will get to the nuts and bolts of what CEQA, a law that temporarily blocked admissions to UC Berkeley this year, does and how it operates.

Finally, we'll hear from two women who are among the last of the Bay Area's Rosie the Riveters.

Alexei Koseff, reporter, Cal Matters

Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind

Producers: Grace Won, Gillian Emblad and Wendy Holcombe