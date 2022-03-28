Gas Rebate / CEQA Explained / Rosie the Riveter Redux
We talk about Governor Newsom's proposed gas rebate for Californians, we explain what CEQA is, and we sit down with two women who are the last among the Bay Area's Rosie the Riveters
We'll learn more about Governor Newsom's proposed gasoline rebate for Californians facing high prices at the pump.
Then we will get to the nuts and bolts of what CEQA, a law that temporarily blocked admissions to UC Berkeley this year, does and how it operates.
Finally, we'll hear from two women who are among the last of the Bay Area's Rosie the Riveters.
Alexei Koseff, reporter, Cal Matters
Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
Producers: Grace Won, Gillian Emblad and Wendy Holcombe