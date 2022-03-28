© 2021 KALW
State of the Bay

Gas Rebate / CEQA Explained / Rosie the Riveter Redux

Published March 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM PDT
We talk about Governor Newsom's proposed gas rebate for Californians, we explain what CEQA is, and we sit down with two women who are the last among the Bay Area's Rosie the Riveters

We'll learn more about Governor Newsom's proposed gasoline rebate for Californians facing high prices at the pump.

Then we will get to the nuts and bolts of what CEQA, a law that temporarily blocked admissions to UC Berkeley this year, does and how it operates.

Finally, we'll hear from two women who are among the last of the Bay Area's Rosie the Riveters.

Alexei Koseff, reporter, Cal Matters

Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
Producers: Grace Won, Gillian Emblad and Wendy Holcombe

