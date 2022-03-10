Sights + Sounds Magazine: When Artists Motivate Us to Have Tough Conversations

Anna Sale talks about hard things with people a lot on her podcast “ Death, Sex and Money .” Anna and her guests go into deep discussions about heavy issues. In her book “ Let’s Talk About Hard Things ”, she writes about how we can have heavy conversations with our family and friends. Through interviews with everyday people and her own personal experience, Anna explores how to have discussions about family, identity and of course death, sex and money.

Mariah Tiffany / Chanel Miller, artist and author of "Know My Name"

In Chanel Miller's exhibit “I Was, I Am, I Will Be ” she expresses non-linear stages of healing from trauma through drawings. She made headlines after revealing that she was the survivor, anonymously known as “Emily Doe” during the highly publicized 2016 Stanford sexual assault case. She writes about her experience as a trauma survivor in her bestselling memoir “ Know My Name .”

Jeneé Darden / Artwork from Chanel Miller's exhibit at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco

Watch her entire video from the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco here .

Jeneé’s poetry collection is “ When a Purple Rose Blooms .”

