Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Essie Thomas

Published September 30, 2021 at 7:44 AM PDT
Essie Thomas
Photo provided by Essie Thomas
Singer and Songwriter Essie Thomas

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden chats with singer and songwriter Essie Thomas. Essie's EP is Splendour Live.

Golden Gate Bandshell Concert Series
Listen to free music from local artists in a variety of genres including reggae, jazz and soul. This series was originally planned for Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary last year, but due to the pandemic, they’re running the concert series until the end of this year. Go to https://sfrecpark.org/ for show times and dates.

North Beach First Fridays Art Crawl
Kick off your weekend checking out North Beach galleries, museums, bars, and restaurants. Take in arts and crafts on display outside. Of course there's music too. Essie suggests doing some interactive artwork with the Art Saves Lives Foundation while there. North Beach First Fridays Art Crawl is at Grant Ave. & Vallejo St.

San Francisco Trolly Dances
The city becomes a stage for the Epiphany Dance Theater, when they give free performances along MUNI lines. You can catch them from Rikki Streicher Field in the Castro to the, the East Cut. This is happening Oct 16-17, in-person, virtually and on-demand.

Essie Thomas' latest EP is "Splendour Live." Visit EssieThomas.com for links to her social media pages and Patreon.

Spring 2021
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
