Sights and Sounds: Essie Thomas

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden chats with singer and songwriter Essie Thomas. Essie's EP is Splendour Live.

Golden Gate Bandshell Concert Series

Listen to free music from local artists in a variety of genres including reggae, jazz and soul. This series was originally planned for Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary last year, but due to the pandemic, they’re running the concert series until the end of this year. Go to https://sfrecpark.org/ for show times and dates.

North Beach First Fridays Art Crawl

Kick off your weekend checking out North Beach galleries, museums, bars, and restaurants. Take in arts and crafts on display outside. Of course there's music too. Essie suggests doing some interactive artwork with the Art Saves Lives Foundation while there. North Beach First Fridays Art Crawl is at Grant Ave. & Vallejo St.

San Francisco Trolly Dances

The city becomes a stage for the Epiphany Dance Theater, when they give free performances along MUNI lines. You can catch them from Rikki Streicher Field in the Castro to the, the East Cut. This is happening Oct 16-17, in-person, virtually and on-demand.

Essie Thomas' latest EP is "Splendour Live." Visit EssieThomas.com for links to her social media pages and Patreon.

