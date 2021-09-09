Sights and Sounds: Abby Ginzberg

"Sights and Sounds" is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Abby Ginzberg, director of the documentary "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power."

Yellow Wife by Sadeqa Johnson

The novel is about Pheby Delores Brown, a mixed-race enslaved woman from a Virginia plantation who didn’t experience the same hardships as other slaves. Although she was promised freedom on her 18th birthday, she ends up enslaved in a prison so inhumane, it’s called Devil’s Half-Acre. And endures a complicated relationship with the cruel jailer. This is based on a true story.

The Mini Museum in Oakland

This intimate pop-up honors the work of the Black Panther Party in Oakland. The West Oakland Mural Project hosts the exhibit. Purchase tickets in advance of your visit.

Not Going Quietly

Embarcadero Theater in San Francisco

The documentary follows activist Ady Barkan. After being diagnosed with ALS he takes a trip across the country with other activists demanding healthcare justice. They start a movement called “Be a Hero” Ady interviews Pres. Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, and other top leaders.

Stream it online.

Abby Ginzberg is a a Peabody award-winning director and president of the Berkeley Film Foundation.