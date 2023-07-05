© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

The Supreme Court: What Have They Done Now? What's Next?

By Jeff Hayden
Published July 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM PDT

Last year, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we asked our experts: What's Next? Are other rights in jeopardy?

With recent decisions at the close of this years term, replete with a bit of activism, we again find ourselves asking: What's Next?

YLR host, Jeff Hayden, and co-host Dean Johnson, are joined by Ben Feuer of the Complex Appellate Litigation Group, and Anne Voigts from King & Spalding.

Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights Supreme Court of the United StatesBen FeuerAnne Voigts
Jeff Hayden
