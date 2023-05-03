© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Navigating Long Term Care Facilities and What to Do If They Close?

By Jeff Hayden
Published May 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM PDT

We place great trust in long term care facilities to take care of very vulnerable people - how can we be good consumers and assure the care our loved ones, or even ourselves, will receive is what it should be?

What rights do patients have if a facility is slated for closing or downsizing?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Jaclyn Flores, Consumer & Policy Advocate at California Advocates For Nursing Home Reform.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call toll free at (866) 798-8255.

