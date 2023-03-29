© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YLR_2021_art.png
Your Legal Rights

You And Your Insurance: A Question Of Coverage

By Jeff Hayden
Published March 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM PDT

When disaster strikes, are you truly covered? Is there a difference between whether the hillside behind your house comes calling, or a tree comes knocking? You lost your business due to COVID — when are you covered?

Tonight, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Kathleen M. Defever, an insurance litigator and an insurance adjuster, with a Master's of Insurance Law from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Questions for Jeff and his guest? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Kathleen DefeverInsurance Law
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden