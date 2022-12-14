© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Year End Tax Planning Tips 2022

By Jeff Hayden
Published December 14, 2022 at 6:43 AM PST

Your investments have gone up and down like a yo-yo; what are the tax implications?

What do we know about possible changes brought on by the pandemic relief?

What tax law changes do we yet know of, whether now in effect or coming down the road such as increasing the SALT (State an local tax) limit? What should we be doing in the final weeks of the year? Should we all go out and buy bigger houses? Cash in on what we got?

Tonight, on your legal rights: as the year comes to a close, we give you tax tips. YLR Hosts Jeff Hayden and Dean Johnson are joined by CPA/Attorney Frank Adam and Tax Attorney Cindy Ho.

Questions for Jeff's & Deans Guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights tax planningFrank AdamCindy Ho
Jeff Hayden
