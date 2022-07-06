Part II: Criminal Justice Reform -- the Laws

Two weeks ago, we began a program on criminal justice reform. In our first installment, just two weeks after bay area communities held local primary elections – where San Francisco voters overwhelmingly endorsed proposition h, recalling progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, and at the same time, in two neighboring counties, voters turned away from relatively liberal sheriff’s, in favor of a candidate touting progressive reforms, and in two counties, contested races for district attorney resulted in reelection of incumbents with differing policies toward criminal justice – we discussed the implications of the election for bay area politics and the local face of law enforcement

Tonight, we discuss the mood of the electorate, and implications of the election for criminal justice reform statewide.

To discuss the implications of the election for criminal justice reform statewide and for Bay Area politics, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Eugene Hyman, retired judge of the Santa Clara County Superior Court, San Francisco Attorney Randall Knox, political pundit Mark Simon, Jay Boyarsky, Chief Assistant District Attorney of Santa Clara County, and San Francisco Attorney and Criminal Justice Activist Damone

Hale.

