Crypto-Currency Today

Does the legal landscape surrounding cryptocurrency still look like that of the wild west?

If I lose my computer, can I locate my assets or are they forever lost? How might I find what my spouse or employee might’ve stashed? If I do manage to find it, how do I value it? Are these assets a form of money? Property? Securities? The past few weeks presented a tremendously volatile period; just what has changed.

This is a complex legal landscape. Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden and co-host Josh Borger are two legal experts in the field, Grant Fondo of Goodwin LLP and Troy Foster from Perkins Coie LLP.

