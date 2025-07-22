ICE agents unleash terror in attempt to deport 1 million people a year

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the terror ICE is inflicting on communities across the country in an attempt to carry out the Trump administration’s goal to deport one million people a year.

ICE agents are testing legal and constitutional boundaries to meet the goal of Trump’s "border czar" Tom Homan to arrest 7,000 people daily for the remainder of Trump's time in office, up from 650 a day during the first five months of his second term.

Violent raids at marijuana farms in Southern California, which left Jaime Alanis Garcia dead, are the latest example of the chaos and cruelty that has been unleashed across the country, leaving immigrant and mixed-status communities in a state of constant fear, with many people too afraid to go to work, send their kids to school, or seek medical help.

The GOP budget bill, which includes $170 billion in funding to “supercharge” immigration enforcement, will allow Trump to ramp up this aggressive campaign of raids, arrests, detentions, and deportations.

How are advocates and lawyers responding?

Guests:

David Bacon, journalist and photographer covering farmworkers, labor, and immigration, and author of numerous books, including More Than a Wall/Mas que un muro

Dr. William Lopez, Professor of Public Health at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and author of the forthcoming book, Raiding the Heartland: An American Story of Deportation and Resistance

Victoria Petty, staff attorney for immigrant justice at The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of The San Francisco Bay Area

Resources:

The Nation: Why Did This Farmworker Die in an Immigration Raid?

BBC: Relentless immigration raids are changing California’s way of life

The Guardian: Trump administration ordered to halt indiscriminate immigration stops in California over racial profiling concerns

NPR: ‘Antagonized for being Hispanic’: Growing claims of racial profiling in LA raids

National Immigrant Justice Center: Unlawful ICE Arrests at Immigration Courthouses Prompt Lawsuit by Advocates and Immigrants

Gallup: Surge in U.S. Concern About Immigration Has Abated