Alameda County Board of Supervisors to vote on Coliseum sale

Today, the Alameda County’s Board of Supervisors is in session to approve the sale of the Oakland Coliseum.

The process is messy — and that’s partly because it’s actually two sales.

Alameda County and the City of Oakland used to co-own the Coliseum. Then, in 2019 Alameda County sold its shares to the A’s, making the A’s and Oakland the new co-owners.

Oakland and the A’s have been trying to sell the site to the African American Sports and Entertainment group or AASEG — a private company that wants to revitalize the Coliseum.

Alameda County still has to sign off on the A’s half of the Coliseum sale. That’s what today’s board of supervisors vote is about .

If approved, Oakland will be one step closer to receiving $125 million from AASEG. The City is facing a $265 million shortfall.

In San Francisco, I’m Ellie Prickett-Morgan. KALW News.

