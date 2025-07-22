© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Redwood City Council bans homeless encampments

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 22, 2025 at 2:21 PM PDT
Redwood City Hall
King of Hearts
/
Wikimedia Commons
Redwood City Hall

The Redwood City Council last night outlawed homeless encampments.

A person living in an encampment can now be charged with a misdemeanor if they've been given two warnings, decline shelter and that shelter is available.

Also under the ban, most encampments can be removed after two notices within three days. In cases where an encampment is within sensitive areas – like schools – the time is reduced to two days.

The ban was modeled after an ordinance passed last year by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. 

According to the Redwood City assistant city manager, there are nearly 30 encampments spread across the city. Several fires have been reported at the informal settlements.

The Redwood City Pulse reported several residents at the council meeting said they opposed the ban because it criminalized being homeless.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
