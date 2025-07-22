Redwood City Council bans homeless encampments

The Redwood City Council last night outlawed homeless encampments.

A person living in an encampment can now be charged with a misdemeanor if they've been given two warnings, decline shelter and that shelter is available.

Also under the ban, most encampments can be removed after two notices within three days. In cases where an encampment is within sensitive areas – like schools – the time is reduced to two days.

The ban was modeled after an ordinance passed last year by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

According to the Redwood City assistant city manager, there are nearly 30 encampments spread across the city. Several fires have been reported at the informal settlements.