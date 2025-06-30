© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Rose Aguilar on caring for caregivers

KALW | By Johanna Miyaki,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
"Caregiving for Caregivers" at KALW's live event space in Downtown San Francisco
Johanna Miyaki
"Caregiving for Caregivers" at KALW's live event space in Downtown San Francisco

This story aired in the June 30, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

KALW recently hosted "Caregiving for Caregivers" at our live event space at 220 Montgomery in Downtown San Francisco. It was all about sharing personal stories and resources for care providers.

Rose Aguilar is the host of KALW’s “Your Call.” She shared some of her personal caregiving experiences, along with some advice for the event participants, on how to navigate their own journeys with caregiving.
Crosscurrents
Johanna Miyaki
Johanna supports KALW's community engagement activities and is a proud KALW Audio Academy Alum.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
