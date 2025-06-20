© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

House Republicans vote to eliminate $1.1B in PBS, NPR funds

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 20, 2025 at 8:13 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the Trump administration’s plan to cut $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds more than 1,500 public television and radio stations across the country. If the Senate also approves this bill, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting will not receive any federal money.

We’ll also find out how the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is going after media organizations that are perceived to be critical of Donald Trump. In January, the head of the FCC ordered an investigation of NPR and PBS, with an eye toward unraveling federal funding for all public broadcasting, according to NPR.

Guests:

Craig Aaron, president and co-CEO of Free Press

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and author of After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It

James Kass, executive director of KALW Public Media

Resources:

NPR: House narrowly passes bill to claw back $1.1 billion from public media

The New York Times: Trump’s $1.1 Billion Public Broadcasting Clawback Faces Pushback in the Senate

Philadelphia Inquirer: When politicians cheer American violence

Free Press: Senate Confirmation of Olivia Trusty Paves a Path for Trump's Campaign to Control the Media

Deadline: Donald Trump And Republicans To Gain A Majority On FCC As Senate Confirms Olivia Trusty

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar