© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

A Sneak Peek into the Flor Y Canto Literary Festival

By Jeneé Darden
Published June 11, 2025 at 6:13 PM PDT
(Clockwise from top left) Josiah Luis Alderete, Ricardo Tavarez, Lourdes Figueroa, Rolando André López, and soledad con carne
Collage created by Porfirio Rangel
(Clockwise from top left) Josiah Luis Alderete, Ricardo Tavarez, Lourdes Figueroa, Rolando André López, and soledad con carne

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden, " where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show we give you a preview of the upcoming Flor Y Canto Literary Festival in the San Francisco Mission.

Today's show is about the Mission's literary legacy.

(L-R) Josiah Luis Alderete & Ricardo Tavarez
Photo Provided by Joshiah Luis Alderete; Pochino Press
(L-R) Josiah Luis Alderete & Ricardo Tavarez

Josiah Luis Alderete & Ricardo Tavarez
The Mission District's very own literary festival returns to San Francisco on Friday June 20 to Saturday June 22 . It's called Flor Y Canto, which translates to flower and song. Spend three days listening to stories and prose in the Calle 24 Latino Cultural District. Here's the schedule.

Ricardo Tavarez and Josiah Luis Alderete are two of the festival's organizers. Ricardo is a Bay Area educator and arts organizer. KALW's Josiah Luis Alderete is the host of "Bay Poets" and co-owner of the bookstore Medicine for Nightmares. They talk about the festival's history and its importance during these tense times.

(L-R) Lourdes Figueroa & soledad con carne
Peggy Peralta; Photo Provided by soledad con carne
(L-R) Lourdes Figueroa & soledad con carne

Lourdes Figueroa & soledad con carne
Poets Lourdes Figueroa and soledad con carne are performing at Flor Y Canto. soledad con carne describes themself as "a casually queer, intergalactic chicanx punk poet, working/poor multiple high school drop-out from San Fernando Valley."

Lourdes is a "queer chicanx oral poet and poetry filmmaker whose work is a dialogue of her lived experience when her family worked in el azadón — tilling of the soil under the blistering sun, in Yolo County."

They share a few pieces of their work in this interview.

soledad con carne's chapbook is "SFV OR DIE, Foo."
Lourdes Figueroa's chapbook is "Vuelta"

Rolando André López
Frances Deng
Rolando André López

Rolando André López
"Not Your Papi's Utopia: Latinx Visions of Radical Hope" is an anthology where writers from the U.S. and Latin America don't necessarily write about a perfect future, but one where equity exists, along with respect for the environment. A few writers from the anthology will be reading at the Flor Y Canto Literary Festival next weekend, including Rolando André López. Rolando is an educator, writer, translator, bookseller, and poli-psycho-devil cartoonist from San Juan, Puerto Rico. He lives in Oakland.

Finally, Josiah Luis Alderete and Ricardo Tavarez perform their poetry at the end of the show.

Flor Y Canto Literary Festival flyer
Amanda Ayala
Flor Y Canto Literary Festival flyer

Tags
Sights + Sounds Arts & EntertainmentLGBTQ
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden