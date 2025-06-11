ICE arrests four at immigration court in Concord

At least four immigrants were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents just after their cases were heard in an immigration court in Concord.

The arrests angered a group of protesters gathered outside the court. Several protesters yelled and pushed agents as they struggled to get the detainees into the SUV. Other agents pushed protesters out of the way.

After the altercation, the crowd gathered outside the court. They chanted and listened to activists speak through a bullhorn.

An attorney with the Contra Costa County Public Defender's Office said ICE agents have been showing up at the Concord court once or twice a week for the past two to three weeks to arrest people.

Similar actions by ICE took place in San Francisco immigration courts the last two weeks.

An ICE spokesperson said that people who are arrested at court are afforded due process. No one from the federal agency was immediately available to comment on yesterday’s actions in Concord.