Your Call

Native tribes sue US government over deaths, abuse at boarding schools

By Rose Aguilar
Published May 29, 2025 at 9:48 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, Washington Post reporter Dana Hedgpeth discusses her reporting on the 523 Indian boarding schools established in the US.

Hedgpeth and her colleagues found that 3,104 students died at boarding schools between 1828 and 1970, three times as many deaths as reported by the US Interior Department last year.

On Thursday, two Native American tribes filed a class-action lawsuit against the US government for its role in running a system that separated Native children from their families to eradicate their language and culture and force them to assimilate into White society.

Guest:

Dana Hedgpeth, reporter at The Washington Post and enrolled member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of North Carolina

Resources:

The Washington Post: Tribes sue U.S. government over deaths, abuse at boarding schools

The Washington Post: NEH cuts $1.5 million from grants to research Indian boarding schools

The Washington Post: More than 3,100 students died at schools built to crush Native American cultures

The Washington Post: They took the children

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
