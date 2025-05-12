The US–Ukraine minerals deal & the alarming drop in bird populations

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we discuss Trump’s so-called "minerals deal" with Ukraine, which grants the US priority access to Ukrainian minerals and sets up an investment fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Then, we look at a new study, published in the journal Science, showing that three out of every four of the 500 North American bird species are in decline, with two-thirds of the total shrinking significantly.

Guests:

Antonia Juhasz, award-winning investigative journalist focused on energy and climate policy, and author of several books, including her most recent, Black Tide: the Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill

Amanda Rodewald, Garvin Professor and Senior Director of the Center for Avian Population Studies at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology

Resources:

Rolling Stone: U.K. Activists Stage Mock Funeral for 1.5°C Climate Target

Rolling Stone: Is Trump’s “Minerals Deal” a Fossil Fuel Shakedown?

BBC: Seven takeaways from US-Ukraine resources deal

The Guardian: Collapsing bird numbers in North America prompt fears of ecological crisis – research