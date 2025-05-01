Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation & Makes Us Sick

On this edition of Your Call, journalist Murray Carpenter discusses his new book, Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation and Makes Us Sick.

He writes: If we knew that Coca-Cola was among the deadliest products in our diet, would we continue drinking it in such great quantities? The Coca-Cola Company has gone to extraordinary lengths to make sure we don't find out.

Guest:

Murray Carpenter, print and radio journalist, and author of Caffeinated: How Our Daily Habit Helps, Hurts, and Hooks Us, and Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation and Makes Us Sick