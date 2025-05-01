© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation & Makes Us Sick

By Rose Aguilar
Published May 1, 2025 at 8:32 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, journalist Murray Carpenter discusses his new book, Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation and Makes Us Sick.

He writes: If we knew that Coca-Cola was among the deadliest products in our diet, would we continue drinking it in such great quantities? The Coca-Cola Company has gone to extraordinary lengths to make sure we don't find out.

Guest:

Murray Carpenter, print and radio journalist, and author of Caffeinated: How Our Daily Habit Helps, Hurts, and Hooks Us, and Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation and Makes Us Sick

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
