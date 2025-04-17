The future of the climate crisis as Trump dismantles federal agencies

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the climate crisis as the Trump administration dismantles and fires scientists at environmental agencies like National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. According to reports, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy are next.

What do these unprecedented moves mean for the future of climate science and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030? Environmental groups are filing lawsuits, but Trump is defying court orders. We'll begin the show by asking California Representative Jared Huffman what can be done about this.

Guests:

Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), Ranking Member on the House Natural Resources Committee

Michael Mann, Presidential Distinguished Professor of Earth & Environmental Science, director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media, Vice Provost of Climate Science, Action, and Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of many books, including Our Fragile Moment: How Lessons from Earth’s Past Can Help Us Survive the Climate Crisis

Shaye Wolf, climate science director at the Center for Biological Diversity

Resources:

The Center for Biological Diversity: Top Scientists Issue Urgent Warning on Fossil Fuels

The Center for Biological Diversity: Lawsuit Seeks Trump’s Master Plans for Slashing Environmental Protections

The New York Times: Inside Trump’s Plan to Halt Hundreds of Regulations

The New York Times: Trump Administration Cuts Funding and Staff for Flagship Climate Report

The New York Times: White House Plan Calls for NOAA Research Programs to Be Dismantled

Politico: White House outlines plan to gut NOAA, smother climate research