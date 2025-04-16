© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Generation Care: The New Culture of Caregiving

By Rose Aguilar
Published April 16, 2025 at 9:35 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Jennifer Levin discusses her new book, Generation Care: The New Culture of Caregiving.

Levin was just 32 when her father was diagnosed with a rare degenerative illness. As she struggled finding resources for young people, she started the Caregiver Collective, a national online support group for Millennial caregivers. More than 10 million Millennials are caring for chronically ill and aging family members.

Jennifer Levin writes about her experience, the devastating emotional and financial costs of caregiving, strategies for getting help and support, and the clear needs for policy reform.

Guest:

Jennifer Levin, founder of the Caregiver Collective, author of Generation Care: The New Culture of Caregiving, and television and freelance writer

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
