Elie Mystal discusses "Bad Law," the Supreme Court and Project 2029

On this edition of Your Call, award-winning writer Elie Mystal joins us to discuss Bad Law: 10 Popular Laws That Are Ruining America, his new book about 10 laws (and one constitutional amendment) he believes must be repealed, including voter registration laws, the Hyde Amendment, Stand Your Grand, Illegal Reentry, and the Airline Deregulation Act.

He writes: "It’s about rules just as bigoted, ignorant, and unfair as redlining that are still the law of the land—sometimes because people miss how cartoonishly evil they are and sometimes because the evil they cause is the key feature that gets people excited. It’s about what must be stopped in this country before we can move forward."

He also writes about a positive agenda for the future, which he is calling Project 2029.

Guest:

Elie Mystal, award-winning justice correspondent and columnist for The Nation, where he also hosts the Contempt of Court podcast, and author of Bad Law: 10 Popular Laws That Are Ruining America, and the bestselling book, Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution