© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The overconsumption and health effects of ultra-processed foods

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published April 1, 2025 at 9:16 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer, chronic disease, and prevention by talking about the rise of ultra-processed foods in the US, which is at all-time high.

Over 50 percent of daily calories come from foods like chips, sugary breakfast cereals, processed meats, and soft drinks, which are linked to a greater risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, according to a number of studies.

How did ultra-processed foods come to dominate the US diet and what we can do about it?

Guest:

Michael Moss, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and author of Salt Sugar Fat: How the Food Giants Hooked Us and Hooked: Food, Free Will, and How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions

Dr. Christopher Gardner, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University and director of the Stanford Prevention Research Center’s Nutrition Studies Group

Resources:

NutritionFacts.Org: Standard American Diet

The New Yorker: Why Is the American Diet So Deadly?

CNN: Ultraprocessed foods make up to 70% of the US food supply. How to reduce your intake

Vox: Will warning labels on ultra-processed foods make America healthy again?

Stanford: Twin research indicates that a vegan diet improves cardiovascular health

Netflix documentary: You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger