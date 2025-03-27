Using traditional plant foods to prevent disease in Indian Country

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer, chronic disease, and prevention by speaking with Jonathan and Phefelia Nez, the former President and First Lady of the Navajo Nation.

Several years ago, when Jonathan Nez was 300 pounds, he was encouraging Navajo children to take care of themselves and exercise. A young person called him out, saying he wasn't practicing what he was preaching. That began Nez's transition to a plant-based diet, which helped him to lose 100 pounds and regain his health.

Native Americans have high rates of obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, largely due to colonization. We'll learn more about the Nez's food justice work and efforts to reverse and prevent chronic disease in Indian Country.

Guests:

Jonathan Nez, former President of the Navajo Nation and co-founder of Nez Consulting

Phefelia Nez, former First Lady of the Navajo Nation, board member of the Best Friends Animal Society, and co-founder of Nez Consulting

Resources:

Navajo Nation: Reclaiming the Plate documentary

STAT: How Native Americans are working to improve federal dietary guidelines

Native News Online: For Everyone’s Health, Dietary Guidelines for Americans Should Better Reflect Native American Traditions

Navajo Times: La Planta, Nez Consulting, partners promote health through fresh food distribution

Navajo Times: Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez criticizes budget cuts and leadership silence

