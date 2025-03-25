© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What do you want to hear on Your Call?

By Rose Aguilar
Published March 25, 2025 at 9:16 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we're opening the lines to find out what you want to hear on the show during these unprecedented times.

Journalism is under attack, misinformation is rampant, and the Trump administration is going after dissenters and those who oppose him, using an 18th century wartime law to deport people, dismantling government agencies, firing workers, and ending grants affecting everything from environmental justice to public health research.

How do you want us to cover what's happening in California, Washington DC, and beyond? Call 866.798.8255 or email yourcall@kalw.org with your show and guest ideas.

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
