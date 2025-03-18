The Stanford Letter Project helps you discuss your end-of-life wishes

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the importance of conversations, letters, and advance directives in communicating your end-of-life care wishes to loved ones and doctors.

Although 92 percent of US adults say it's important to discuss their end-of-life care wishes, only 32 percent have had this conversation, and less than one-third have advanced-care directives in place. These discussions are crucial to ensure your wishes will be honored, and ease the burden of loss and grief on your loved ones.

The Stanford Letter Project was designed to give you the tools you need to start the process. Dr. VJ Periyakoil, the founder and director of the project, shares her insights into making end-of-life care plans and resources to help guide you through the process.

Guest:

Dr. VJ Periyakoil , geriatric and hospice physician, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, founder and director of Stanford’s Longevity, Equity, and Aging Research Consortium , and founder of the Stanford Letter Project

Resources:

Stanford University: The Letter Project – Who Matters Most

Stanford University: The Letter Project – What Matters Most

Stanford University: The Letter Project – I Matter Too

Stanford University: The Letter Project – Advance Directives

New York Times: Talk to Your Doctor About Your Bucket List

National Institute on Aging: Getting Your Affairs in Order Checklist