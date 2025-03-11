On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the essential role of hospice care for people who are approaching the end of their life. Hospice provides comprehensive support and holistic in-home care, yet many patients and caregivers are not prepared for or informed about these services until they experience them firsthand.

Hospice experts and palliative care physicians Dr. Claritza Rios and Dr. Monisha Pujari discuss the benefits of hospice for patients and their caregivers and share insights into navigating end-of-life care.

What do you want to know about hospice and end-of-life care? What will it take to ensure people transition with dignity?

Guests:

Dr. Claritza Rios , emergency, internal, and palliative medicine physician, and Chief Medical Officer of By the Bay Health

Dr. Monisha Pujari , hospice and palliative medicine physician, Medical Director of Longleaf Hospice , and author of The Palliative Post , a resource for those curious about death

Resources:

Dr. Monisa Pujari's TEDTalk: How to die well – stories from a hospice physician

Hospice News: Longleaf Medical Director — Hospice Care Needs a Revolution

National Institute on Aging: What Are Palliative Care and Hospice Care?

National Library of Medicine: Hospice Benefits