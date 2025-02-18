What explains the alarming rise of advanced prostate cancer?

On this edition of Your Call, we look at the alarming rise in rates of prostate cancer across the country. Nearly one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and, as a new UCSF study of patients in California reveals, significantly more of these cases are being diagnosed at an advanced stage.

What explains this significant rise? What do we need to know about causes, prevention, and testing?

Dr. Samuel Washington III , urologic surgeon specializing in oncology, Assistant Professor of Urology and the Goldberg-Benioff Endowed Professorship in Cancer Biology at UCSF, and co-author of the new UCSF study, Trends in Prostate Cancer Incidence and Mortality Rates

Dr. Marc Garnick , renowned expert in medical oncology and urologic cancer at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Gorman Brothers Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Editor-in-Chief of the HMS Report on Prostate Diseases

