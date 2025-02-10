The Trump administration's plans to dismantle the EPA

on this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the Trump administration's actions to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to InsideClimate News, all members of the Environmental Protection Agency’s boards of outside advisers on science and clean air were dismissed in a letter emailed letter, an unusual step the Trump administration said was aimed at depoliticizing the panels.

Employees tasked with overseeing environmental justice initiatives at the Environmental Protection Agency could be placed on immediate administrative leave, leaving them in limbo.

According to the NY Times, the Trump administration has warned more than 1,100 Environmental Protection Agency employees who work on climate change, reducing air pollution, enforcing environmental laws and other programs that they could be fired at any time.

Guest:

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

