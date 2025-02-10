How climate change is making homeownership more expensive

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss how the rising cost of home insurance, driven by worsening climate disasters, is pushing up the costs of owning a home. In some cases, insurance companies are pulling out of towns altogether. And in others, people are beginning to move away. A new study by First Street Foundation predicts nearly $1.5 trillion in U.S. housing losses over the next 30 years

Abrahm Lustgarten, environmental reporter for ProPublica and the author of “On The Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America.”

Propublica: How Climate Change Could Upend the American Dream

