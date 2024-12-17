© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

CEO murder exposes growing anger with the corporate health system

By Malihe Razazan
Published December 17, 2024 at 9:08 AM PST
Police outside the corporate headquarters of UnitedHealthcare in Minnetonka, Minnesota, on Dec. 8, days after the company’s CEO Brian Thompson was killed in New York City. (Chad Davis,Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0)

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the US health insurance industry.

The recent killing of UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson has revealed the growing anger about the broken healthcare system. Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the country's largest health insurers have raked in more than $371 billion in profits, according to The Lever's Helen Santoro. She writes that more than 40 percent of that net income went to UnitedHealth Group, whose annual profits have skyrocketed by nearly 400 percent as the company now reportedly denies nearly one in three medical claims from its policyholders.

According to a Gallup survey, 62 percent of Americans say the federal government should ensure all Americans have health coverage.

Guests:

Maureen Tkacikinvestigations editor at the American Economic Liberties Project

Dr. Henry Abrons, physician, past-president of the California chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program, and advisory board member of Physicians for a National Health Program

Resources:

The American Prospect: The Final Boss of Our Medical Misery

The Guardian: US trails developed democracies in healthcare costs for older adults

The Lever: Health Insurers’ $371 Billion Windfall

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan