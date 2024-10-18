© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

How news organization should cover the presidential election

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 18, 2024 at 9:45 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the presidential election and what's at stake.

How are the media reporting on Donald Trump’s overtly anti-immigrant rhetoric and Vice President Harris’ campaign and governing agenda?

Guests:

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and author of "After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It"

Alex Shephard, senior editor at The New Republic

Resources:

The New Republic: Kamala Harris Is Making the Same Mistakes She Made in 2019

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Donald Trump’s other mental health problem that we’re not talking about

Politico: Trump’s media blackout

Politico: We watched 20 Trump rallies. His racist, anti-immigrant messaging is getting darker.

The Guardian: Time is running out for Kamala Harris to break with Biden on the Gaza catastrophe

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
