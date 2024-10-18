How news organization should cover the presidential election
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the presidential election and what's at stake.
How are the media reporting on Donald Trump’s overtly anti-immigrant rhetoric and Vice President Harris’ campaign and governing agenda?
Guests:
Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and author of "After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It"
Alex Shephard, senior editor at The New Republic
