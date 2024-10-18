© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Civilians bear the brunt of Israel's war on Lebanon

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 18, 2024 at 9:44 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing Israel's war on Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese government, at least 2,367 people have been killed and 11,109 have been wounded since October 8, 2023. Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion has displaced 1.2 million people, including approximately 400,000 children. Israel has issued evacuation orders to 25 percent of the country, according to UNICEF.

Award-winning report Eric Reguly just returned from a two week reporting trip in Lebanon. He writes: "One minute, the streets seem normal, the next minute, buildings blow up and collapse as Israeli warplanes fire their lethal loads at Hezbollah targets. Heartbreaking to see a country I love shatter and bleed."

Guest:

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail

Resources:

Globe and Mail: Lebanon contemplates a possible Hezbollah-free future as Israel pounds the Iran-backed guerrilla force

The New Yorker: War Comes to Beirut

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
