Civilians bear the brunt of Israel's war on Lebanon

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing Israel's war on Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese government, at least 2,367 people have been killed and 11,109 have been wounded since October 8, 2023. Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion has displaced 1.2 million people, including approximately 400,000 children. Israel has issued evacuation orders to 25 percent of the country, according to UNICEF.

Award-winning report Eric Reguly just returned from a two week reporting trip in Lebanon. He writes: "One minute, the streets seem normal, the next minute, buildings blow up and collapse as Israeli warplanes fire their lethal loads at Hezbollah targets. Heartbreaking to see a country I love shatter and bleed."

Guest:

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail

Resources:

Globe and Mail: Lebanon contemplates a possible Hezbollah-free future as Israel pounds the Iran-backed guerrilla force

The New Yorker: War Comes to Beirut

