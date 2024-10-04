On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a new ProPublica investigation, which reveals how the US State Department's top officers dismissed internal evidence of Israelis misusing American-made bombs and worked around the clock to rush more out while the Gaza death toll mounted.

According to ProPublica, in late January, as the death toll in Gaza climbed to 25,000 and droves of Palestinians fled their razed cities in search of safety, Israel’s military asked for 3,000 more bombs from the American government. US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, along with other top diplomats in the Jerusalem embassy, sent a cable to Washington urging State Department leaders to approve the sale, saying there was no potential the Israel Defense Forces would misuse the weapons.

Last week, ProPublica detailed how the government’s two foremost authorities on humanitarian assistance — the US Agency for International Development and the State Department’s refugees bureau — concluded in the spring that Israel had deliberately blocked deliveries of food and medicine into Gaza and that weapons sales should be halted. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected those findings as well and, weeks later, told Congress that the State Department had concluded that Israel was not blocking aid.

Guest:

Brett Murphy, Pulitzer Prize winner and investigative reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: Inside the State Department’s Weapons Pipeline to Israel

ProPublica: Israel Deliberately Blocked Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Two Government Bodies Concluded. Antony Blinken Rejected Them.

Oxfam: More women and children killed in Gaza by Israeli military than any other recent conflict in a single year

