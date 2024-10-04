© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

ProPublica: Inside the State Department’s Weapons Pipeline to Israel

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:44 AM PDT
Palestinians inspect the ruins of Aklouk Tower destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.
Palestinians inspect the ruins of Aklouk Tower destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a new ProPublica investigation, which reveals how the US State Department's top officers dismissed internal evidence of Israelis misusing American-made bombs and worked around the clock to rush more out while the Gaza death toll mounted.

According to ProPublica, in late January, as the death toll in Gaza climbed to 25,000 and droves of Palestinians fled their razed cities in search of safety, Israel’s military asked for 3,000 more bombs from the American government. US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, along with other top diplomats in the Jerusalem embassy, sent a cable to Washington urging State Department leaders to approve the sale, saying there was no potential the Israel Defense Forces would misuse the weapons.

Last week, ProPublica detailed how the government’s two foremost authorities on humanitarian assistance — the US Agency for International Development and the State Department’s refugees bureau — concluded in the spring that Israel had deliberately blocked deliveries of food and medicine into Gaza and that weapons sales should be halted. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected those findings as well and, weeks later, told Congress that the State Department had concluded that Israel was not blocking aid.

Guest:

Brett Murphy, Pulitzer Prize winner and investigative reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: Inside the State Department’s Weapons Pipeline to Israel

ProPublica: Israel Deliberately Blocked Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Two Government Bodies Concluded. Antony Blinken Rejected Them.

Oxfam: More women and children killed in Gaza by Israeli military than any other recent conflict in a single year

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
