Zurawski v Texas doc exposes the devastation of GOP abortion bans

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Zurawski v Texas, a new documentary that follows several Texas women who had medical complications during their pregnancies. The treatment these women needed was an abortion, but because of Texas's extreme abortion ban, they instead faced life-threatening health complications or were forced to carry and give birth to babies that would never survive.

In 2023, 22 plaintiffs, including 20 women denied abortion care and two obstetrician-gynecologists, sued the state of Texas to clarify the medical emergency exception in its abortion ban, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. On May 31, 2024, the Texas Supreme Court issued a ruling refusing to clarify the exceptions to the state's abortion bans.

The film depicts the legal battle and the toll it takes on plaintiffs, even as they remain committed to fighting for abortion access. It's premiering at the Mill Valley Film Festival, with screenings on October 8 and October 10.

Guest:

Maisie Crow, co-director of Zurawski v Texas, photojournalist, and co-founder of the independent production company Out of Nowhere

Resources:

