Pundits say Kamala Harris won the debate. What stood out for you?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the first presidential debate.

Media outlets across the board concluded that Kamala Harris won the debate and it wasn’t close. Donald Trump resorted to his usual racist and xenophobic statements about immigrants and made false statements 33 times, according to CNN senior reporter Daniel Dale, who said he gave a staggeringly dishonest debate performance. Dale said Harris made one false statement.

What did you make of the debate and what's at stake?

Guests:

Michelle Goodwin , Chancellor’s Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine, founding director of the Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy , and author of "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood"

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, co-founder of DCReport, author of four bestsellers, including "The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and Him Family," and Professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Resources: