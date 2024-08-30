Media coverage of the US' Israel-Gaza policy

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the US' Israel-Palestine policy. In her first TV interview, Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her unconditional support for Israel and said she does not support an arms embargo.

Israel's military assault on the Gaza strip has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, including almost 17,000 children. That’s 2.6 percent of all children in Gaza.

The US recently approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles.

According to the HuffPost, the Biden administration has tapped Mira Resnick, an official deeply involved in weapons transfers to Israel, for a new role shaping policy at the State Department on the conflict.

Annelle Sheline, a former State Department official who resigned earlier this year over Biden's support for Israel, told HuffPost that Resnick's appointment "reflects a doubling down on the administration's determination to continue to provide unconditional material support for Israel's genocidal campaign against civilians in Gaza."

Guest:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost, based in Washington, DC

