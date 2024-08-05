Extreme heat raises health risks for people behind bars

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the impact of extreme heat on people behind bars in the United States.

Inside Climate News reports on a study published in March in the journal Nature Sustainability which evaluated the heat exposure of more than 4,000 prisons, jails and immigration detention facilities across the US. since the 1980s. Researchers found that the number of hot days per year increased at over 1,000 facilities—mainly in the South. They found the states of Texas, Florida, Arizona and Louisiana had the most exposure to potentially hazardous heat days—yet none provide universal access to air conditioning in state-run prisons.

Researchers say the study illuminates the urgency of improved infrastructure and policies to keep people behind bars safe from extreme heat hazards that they cannot escape.

Guests:

Victoria Law, freelance journalist covering the intersections of incarceration

Sarah Hopkins, journalist covering environmental justice and the intersections between climate change and the law

