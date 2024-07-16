© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Robert Reich on Trumpism & why Democrats lose to extremists

By Rose Aguilar
Published July 16, 2024 at 9:46 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich joins us for a wide ranging conversation about this political moment.

We'll discuss today's Republican Party, Trumpism, and why Democrats lose to far-right extremists. Robert Reich says they must win back the working class with concrete policies.

Guest:

Robert Reich, co-founder of Inequality Media Civic Action, writer at robertreich.substack.com, author of “The System: Who Rigged It, How To Fix It,” Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the UC Berkeley, and former Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
