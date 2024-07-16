Robert Reich on Trumpism & why Democrats lose to extremists

On this edition of Your Call, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich joins us for a wide ranging conversation about this political moment.

We'll discuss today's Republican Party, Trumpism, and why Democrats lose to far-right extremists. Robert Reich says they must win back the working class with concrete policies.

Guest:

Robert Reich, co-founder of Inequality Media Civic Action, writer at robertreich.substack.com, author of “The System: Who Rigged It, How To Fix It,” Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the UC Berkeley, and former Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton

