How will cities respond to the Supreme Court's homeless ruling?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Supreme Court's landmark ruling affecting the country’s growing homeless population.

The six conservatives Justices ruled that cities can fine and arrest homeless people for sleeping in public spaces, even if they have no other place to go. The ruling says criminalizing camping in public does not amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

Vox policy correspondent Rachel Cohen writes that the ruling is "the most significant legal challenge to the rights of homeless people in decades."

Where are unhoused people supposed to go? How are cities responding?

Guests:

Rachel Cohen, policy correspondent for Vox

Marisa Kendall, homelessness reporter for CalMatters

Sara Rankin, Seattle University law professor and director of the Homeless Rights Advocacy Project

Resources:

Vox: What a big new Supreme Court decision could mean for homeless Americans

CalMatters: Supreme Court gives cities in California and beyond more power to crack down on homeless camps

California Law Review: Hiding Homelessness: The Transcarceration of Homelessness

CalMatters: How the Grants Pass ruling gives California a shot at a better law to address homelessness

San Francisco Chronicle: 9th Circuit lifts order restricting S.F. homeless encampment sweeps

