© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How will cities respond to the Supreme Court's homeless ruling?

By Rose Aguilar
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
United States Supreme Court
United States Supreme Court

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Supreme Court's landmark ruling affecting the country’s growing homeless population.

The six conservatives Justices ruled that cities can fine and arrest homeless people for sleeping in public spaces, even if they have no other place to go. The ruling says criminalizing camping in public does not amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

Vox policy correspondent Rachel Cohen writes that the ruling is "the most significant legal challenge to the rights of homeless people in decades."

Where are unhoused people supposed to go? How are cities responding?

Guests:

Rachel Cohen, policy correspondent for Vox

Marisa Kendall, homelessness reporter for CalMatters

Sara Rankin, Seattle University law professor and director of the Homeless Rights Advocacy Project

Resources:

Vox: What a big new Supreme Court decision could mean for homeless Americans

CalMatters: Supreme Court gives cities in California and beyond more power to crack down on homeless camps

California Law Review: Hiding Homelessness: The Transcarceration of Homelessness

CalMatters: How the Grants Pass ruling gives California a shot at a better law to address homelessness

San Francisco Chronicle: 9th Circuit lifts order restricting S.F. homeless encampment sweeps

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar