What the conservative Chevron ruling means for everyday life

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Supreme Court's Chevron ruling. On June 28, the court's conservative majority voted to overturn the 40-year-old Chevron doctrine, which ensured that federal agency experts, not judges, made policy decisions.

This decision has made countless policies and regulations vulnerable to legal challenges, including workplace safety regulations, abortion medication, health care coverage rules being implemented through Obamacare, and the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt.

The Supreme Court ruling could also boost efforts by conservatives who have taken aim at EPA rules limiting planet-warming pollution from vehicles, oil and gas wells and pipelines, and power plants.

How are advocates responding?

Guests:

Erin Doran, senior staff attorney with Food & Water Watch

Amit Narang, regulatory consultant with Public Citizen

Vishal Shankar, senior researcher with the Revolving Door Project

Resources:

AP: What it means for the Supreme Court to throw out Chevron decision, undercutting federal regulators

The Washington Post: What the Supreme Court Chevron decision means for environmental rules

MedPage Today: With the End of Chevron, Health and Environmental Experts' Hands Are Tied

The New York Times: Conservative Christian Activists See Opportunity in Supreme Court Ruling

NRDC: The Supreme Court Ends Chevron Deference—What Now?

Revolving Door Project: 21 right-wing groups linked to court-whisperers want SCOTUS to make its most dangerous regulatory power grab yet

CNBC: Chevron doctrine overturned: Republicans, big business praise Supreme Court decision