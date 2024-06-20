Two years after Roe was overturned, mifepristone remains legal for now

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the state of abortion in the US two years after conservatives on the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Abortion is now banned in almost all cases in 14 states and heavily restricted in another seven. Because of these bans, more than 171,000 patients traveled across state lines to get an abortion in 2023, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Deaths due to dangerous back alley abortions are no longer happening because of medication abortion, which now account for 63 percent of all abortions performed in the US.

Last week, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected a bid by The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and other anti-abortion groups to roll back access to mifepristone.

While the ruling keeps medication abortion legal for now, abortion advocates and providers say this fight is far from over.

Guests:

Dr. Carrie Baker, Professor of American Studies and Chair of the Program for the Study of Women and Gender at Smith College, and author of the forthcoming book, Abortion Pills: US History and Politics

Rabia Muqaddam, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights

Jessica Mason Pieklo, senior vice president and executive editor of the Rewire News Group, author of The End of Roe v. Wade: Inside the Right’s Plan to Destroy Legal Abortion, and co-host of the podcast Boom! Lawyered

